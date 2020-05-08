Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Lowered by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Donaldson comprises about 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 555,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

