Dougherty & Co Comments on Model N Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MODN)

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Model N in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Model N stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. 10,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Model N has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Model N by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,990.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

