Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Chembio Diagnostics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Chembio Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEMI. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,248. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.43. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

