Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.