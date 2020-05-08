DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of DSP Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSPG. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 109,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,108. The stock has a market cap of $383.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.82, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in DSP Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DSP Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

