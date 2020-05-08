DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $98.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

