Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $113.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

