Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

DPM traded down C$0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -17.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$7.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$184.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$55,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,410. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,072.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.40.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

