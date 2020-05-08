Dusk Network (DUSK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $293,659.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $293,659.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.03407986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031498 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001602 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,546,462 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

