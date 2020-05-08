e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,233.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00482382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001963 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,950,311 coins and its circulating supply is 17,127,951 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.