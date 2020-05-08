Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Eaton worth $105,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 55,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 925.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 102,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.76.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

