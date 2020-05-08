EBCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,283.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $488,686.46 and $7,283.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02113175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

