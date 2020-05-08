EchoLink (EKO) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $588,119.06 and $42,066.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.45 or 0.03412486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00054280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001660 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010071 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

