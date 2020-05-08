EDC Blockchain Trading Up 59.5% Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $25.26 million and $18,122.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028514 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 254.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,886.77 or 1.00539937 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000580 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00070175 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000465 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.