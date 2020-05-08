Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPC. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NYSE EPC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

