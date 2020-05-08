Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s current price.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

NYSE:EIX traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $56.74. 105,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 2,416.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,389,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,941,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,136,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Edison International by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,442,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $369,085,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

