Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,450 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine accounts for 1.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 9.29% of Editas Medicine worth $101,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,285,000 after purchasing an additional 159,450 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Editas Medicine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 970,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 722,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,541. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

