Effect.AI Market Cap Achieves $3.14 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and BitMart. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bitbns, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

