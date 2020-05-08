Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$20,709.00 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$20,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,723.

Shares of TSE ELD traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.30. 481,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.66.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$253.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELD. Eight Capital upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

