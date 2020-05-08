Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $67,878.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,963 shares of company stock worth $6,289,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.