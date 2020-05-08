Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 2.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

LLY traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.97. 2,330,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

