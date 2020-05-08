Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 598,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

