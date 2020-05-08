Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lowered by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. 5,744,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

