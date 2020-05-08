Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Endava by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Endava by 1,545.2% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 123,602 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.43, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

