Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.96 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, BitForex and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $252,418.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00796952 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00279615 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Coinall, Bilaxy, DEx.top, BitForex, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

