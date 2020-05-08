Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 1,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.