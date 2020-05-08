Enphase Energy Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

ENPH stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock worth $99,893,779. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

