Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,070 Shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in Canon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 221,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $20.39 on Friday. Canon Inc has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Canon had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CAJ shares. Citigroup lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Canon currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

