Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,278 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American States Water worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,964,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 72,960 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

