Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,445 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mantech International worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mantech International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

