Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,713 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $30.35 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

