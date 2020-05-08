Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 169,153 Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 169,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,494,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

