Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $862,988.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,425,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,354 shares of company stock worth $16,651,658. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $83.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

