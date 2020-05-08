Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,291 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

