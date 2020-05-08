Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 68,386 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Federal Signal worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,266 shares of company stock worth $266,882. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

