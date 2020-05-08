Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,640 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $130.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

