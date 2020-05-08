Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 630,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 817.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1,118.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter.

FCVT stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

