Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Eaton Vance worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 272.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of EV opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

