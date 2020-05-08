Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Electric worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 103,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

