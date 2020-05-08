Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,038.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET opened at $19.62 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.