Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in US Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in US Foods by 259.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

