Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 245,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,955,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at $33,928,744.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,138,389. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

