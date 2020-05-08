Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,507 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

