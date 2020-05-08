Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $62.54 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

