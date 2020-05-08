Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,909,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.27. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

