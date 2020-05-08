Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CubeSmart by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 372,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,243,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

