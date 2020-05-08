Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

ACC opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

