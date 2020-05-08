Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NULG opened at $41.38 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.