Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Square by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $5,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.48.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

