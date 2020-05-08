Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 712,568 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after buying an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,907,000 after buying an additional 313,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after buying an additional 300,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $383,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

